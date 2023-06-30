Splice’s new AI-powered “Create” feature helps you kickstart your track-making with endless songstarters

The tool uses AI to comb through samples on the platform and find creative ways to put them together.

Online sample library Splice has introduced a new AI-powered “Create” tool designed to help you kickstart your next track in a matter of seconds.

Building on the power of CoSo — the music-making app Splice launched in 2022, the feature uses AI to comb through samples on the platform and find creative ways to put them together.

Users can start by clicking on Create, and choosing from one of 12 styles. Your first Stack will comprise a handful of layers in a range of different keys and tempos, that have been “matched” by the system’s AI. From here, you can tweak your Stack — add and switch out layers with other matched sounds and change the levels of each layer to get the mix you want.

“In a nutshell, our AI and Audio Science team figured out how to represent sound in a dimension where distances equal compatibility,” Ale Koretzky, Splice’s Head of AI and Audio Science, said in a statement (via EDM). “In this space, the closer two samples are to each other, the better they will sound when mixed together.”

Up to eight layers can be stacked together, with samples grouped into categories such as pads, chords, vocals, brass and keys. Once you end up with something you like, save the Stack to your library, where you can then export them to your DAW — as audio stems or as original samples.

As of now, Ableton Live is the only DAW that integrates with Splice, but the company says that more (including FL Studio) will be added further down the line.

Learn more about how the new feature works in the video below.

Try out Create at Splice.com