AI-powered loop stacking tool Splice Create has been revamped

The feature was initially launched in June, but has now been revamped following user feedback.

Cloud-based sample library platform Splice has launched a new version of Splice Create, an AI-powered tool that generates arrangements using loops and sounds from its library.

With Splice Create, the company aims to simplify the creative music-making process by offering ideas that can kickstart projects quickly. It shifts the focus from sample searching to creative flow and inspiration, drawing from Splice’s vast library of over 300 instruments and 130 music genres.

It works by letting you build ‘Stacks’ of loops to see which combinations might work together. You simply drop in loops and can swap them out in exchange for others.

While this feature is not wholly new to Splice (the initial version let you create sound combinations based on genre-based seeds), this updated version lets users create Stacks from any available loop. This version is more flexible as the BPM of a loop will instantly quantise to your chosen tempo, and you can create stacks by combining sounds related to a variety of genres, and shuffle sound layers, reducing the need for manual loop searches and increasing user control.

“We invited artists and creators deep into our development process to build Create, and they’ve been clear, they wanted this experience integrated across core workflows,” says Splice CEO, Kakul Srivastava. “The result is a new entry point into the world of Splice sounds, where any loop can be the start of a new creative journey. And we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible.”

In July, Srivastava appeared on the Music Ally Focus podcast to talk about how the technique of sampling has changed music production. She says, “It’s just how people create now. It’s become mainstream and it’s definitely gone past those initial genres to every genre. If you look at someone like Taylor Swift and folk music or Americana or country and the use of samples in all of these things that were not traditionally sample-based music genres.

“It’s part of how music is done and we don’t see that slowing down. In fact, we see it accelerating. For that same reason it was used in hip-hop, it just makes music creation that much more fun – that much more accessible.”

Find out more at Splice.