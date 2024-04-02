Spectral Plugins ceases operations, plugins are now free to download

“We will be making our software available for free downloading to our loyal clients and users.”

Spectral Plugins has ceased operations, and is now offering its entire plugin portfolio for you to download, completely free of charge.

“After careful consideration and deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to cease our company operations,” Spectral Plugins said in a statement on its website. This decision was not made lightly, but we believe it is the best course of action for the future of our organisation.”

“However, we are pleased to announce that we will be making our software available for free downloading to our loyal clients and users. We understand the impact that our tools and products have had on your operations, and we want to ensure that you continue to have access to them even after our closure.”

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of our clients for your support, feedback, and loyalty over the years. It has been an honour serving you, and we are proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together.”

Available for download are three plugins: Spacer, Pancz and OCS-45.

Spacer is a versatile modular multi-FX featuring five effects modules that can be linked in any order. It includes three reverbs (algorithmic, convolution, and grain), two delays, and a utility section with additional tone-shaping controls. With 150 global and 200 module presets, Spacer promises a fun and dynamic sound processing experience.

Pancz (pronounced ‘Panch’), meanwhile, is an audio plugin equipped with a powerful multiband transient shaper, clipping tool, and precise waveform analyser. It uses complex audio processing to directly control the shape of the sound. With an intuitive waveform window and a “cut line”, you can visually manipulate the sound to make it look and sound the way you want it to. Additional tone manipulation effects like EQ functionality are also included. Check out our review of Pancz for more information.

Finally, the OCS-45 simulates real life cassette tapes and adds a lo-fi, vintage feel to your sound. Get instant retro vibes by choosing from four authentic cassette types, each one modelled on the major tape types of the golden era of compact cassettes: Ferric Type I, Chrome Type II, Ferrichrome Type III, and Metals Type IV. Add in all the charming imperfections of tape by combining pitch modulation, background noise and dropouts. In addition to being a cassette simulation plugin, OCS-45 is a rich distortion processing unit with five programmed flavours of distortion — perfect for adding extra life and warmth to your sound.

Download them all at Spectral Plugins.