Sequential to discontinue the Prophet X due to “unavailability of several key components”
The brand assured, however, that they are “committed to ongoing support”.
Image: Sequential via Instagram
Sequential has announced the discontinuation of its Prophet X hybrid synth, citing the unavailability of key components.
Engineered by late synthmaker Dave Smith, whose brainchild included the legendary Prophet-5 and the Oberheim OB-X8, the Prophet X was released in 2018 and is what the brand describes as a “bi-timbral, 8-voice-stereo (16-voice mono) synthesiser that combines samples and synthesis.”
Announcing the news on their social media accounts, Sequential said: “Since its debut in 2018, the Prophet X has been a constant source of sonic adventure for musicians around the world, blending the warmth of analog synthesis with the endless potential of sampling.”
“With a heavy heart, we must announce that due to the unavailability of several key components, we’ll be waving goodbye to new Prophet X units after our current stock depletes.”
The brand did however assure existing users that they are “committed to ongoing support”, while their friends at 8Dio “will carry on offering a treasure trove of PX Add-On sample packs to keep your sound palette fresh and evolving.”
“If you’ve been considering bringing a Prophet X into your creative fold, now is the time! A limited number of units are still available at your favourite music stores,” the post continued.
“Thank you to everyone who has embraced Prophet X and made it such a beloved instrument. While production is ending, the Prophet X’s impact on music will continue to resonate for decades to come.”
Remaining Sequential Prophet X units are currently available at $3499,99/ €3499, while stocks last.
Learn more at Sequential.
