Sequential to discontinue the Prophet X due to “unavailability of several key components”

The brand assured, however, that they are “committed to ongoing support”.

 
Sequential Prophet X

Image: Sequential via Instagram

Sequential has announced the discontinuation of its Prophet X hybrid synth, citing the unavailability of key components.

Engineered by late synthmaker Dave Smith, whose brainchild included the legendary Prophet-5 and the Oberheim OB-X8, the Prophet X was released in 2018 and is what the brand describes as a “bi-timbral, 8-voice-stereo (16-voice mono) synthesiser that combines samples and synthesis.”

Announcing the news on their social media accounts, Sequential said: “Since its debut in 2018, the Prophet X has been a constant source of sonic adventure for musicians around the world, blending the warmth of analog synthesis with the endless potential of sampling.”

“With a heavy heart, we must announce that due to the unavailability of several key components, we’ll be waving goodbye to new Prophet X units after our current stock depletes.”

The brand did however assure existing users that they are “committed to ongoing support”, while their friends at 8Dio “will carry on offering a treasure trove of PX Add-On sample packs to keep your sound palette fresh and evolving.”

“If you’ve been considering bringing a Prophet X into your creative fold, now is the time! A limited number of units are still available at your favourite music stores,” the post continued.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced Prophet X and made it such a beloved instrument. While production is ending, the Prophet X’s impact on music will continue to resonate for decades to come.”

Remaining Sequential Prophet X units are currently available at $3499,99/ €3499, while stocks last.

In the meantime, check out MusicTech’s list of some of the best polyphonic synths you can buy — at a range of prices — in 2024.

Learn more at Sequential.

