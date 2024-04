Sequential to discontinue the Prophet X due to “unavailability of several key components”

When you purchase through affiliate links on MusicTech.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more

The brand assured, however, that they are “committed to ongoing support”.

Sequential has announced the discontinuation of its Prophet X hybrid synth, citing the unavailability of key components.

Engineered by late synthmaker Dave Smith, whose brainchild included the legendary Prophet-5 and the Oberheim OB-X8, the Prophet X was released in 2018 and is what the brand describes as a “bi-timbral, 8-voice-stereo (16-voice mono) synthesiser that combines samples and synthesis.”

Announcing the news on their social media accounts, Sequential said: “Since its debut in 2018, the Prophet X has been a constant source of sonic adventure for musicians around the world, blending the warmth of analog synthesis with the endless potential of sampling.”

“With a heavy heart, we must announce that due to the unavailability of several key components, we’ll be waving goodbye to new Prophet X units after our current stock depletes.”

The brand did however assure existing users that they are “committed to ongoing support”, while their friends at 8Dio “will carry on offering a treasure trove of PX Add-On sample packs to keep your sound palette fresh and evolving.”

“If you’ve been considering bringing a Prophet X into your creative fold, now is the time! A limited number of units are still available at your favourite music stores,” the post continued.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced Prophet X and made it such a beloved instrument. While production is ending, the Prophet X’s impact on music will continue to resonate for decades to come.”

Remaining Sequential Prophet X units are currently available at $3499,99/ €3499, while stocks last.

