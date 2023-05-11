Superbooth 2023: Sonicware’s LIVEN Texture Lab is a granular synth for strange atmospheres

You can record up to 32 of your own samples, use it as a standalone effects processor, or play around with the built-in presets

Superbooth 2023: Sonicware has added to its LIVEN series a new sample-based granular synth called Texture Lab, aimed at creating strange or beautiful atmospheres.

This nifty synth, according to Sonicware, has the ability to create ethereal pads to gnarly “experimental noise”. Thanks to its granular synthesis approach, these sounds can be contorted, making elongated and strange sonic environments.

It has a range of preset patterns provided by early users of the synth but you can also import your own sounds. The granular processor slices sounds into grains ranging from 2 ms to 1 second, offering versatile transformation options such as grain shape, density, time warp, spatial position, and playback methods. These are controlled via 10 easily accessible knobs.

Texture Lab has four voices and is polyphonic. You can record up to 32 samples at 6 seconds each, synthesize them with two modulation sources and an envelope generator, and process the sound through various filter types.

There’s also an inbuilt shimmer reverb with different types of stereo reverb available and a 128-step sequencer. The sequencer can capture both note recordings and real-time changes in granular processing parameters.

The unit can also be used as an effects processor for real-time granular processing of stereo signals, which means you can plug in another synth and affect that, too. This function features a six-second freeze function for adding granulated sound effects.

Texture Lab is currently showing at the Superbooth music tech trade show in Berlin, alongside new products from Roland, UDO Audio, Make Noise and many more. To keep up with all the latest updates from Superbooth 2023, head to musictech.com.

Sonicware’s LIVEN Texture Lab granular synthesizer will be available to purchase from 30 May, with shipping taking place from 9 June. Find out more at sonicware.com.