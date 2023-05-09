Superbooth 2023: The latest synth and studio gear announcements

Catch up with all the new arrivals at Superbooth 2023 in Berlin, one of the world’s biggest music tech trade shows

One of the most exciting dates in the music tech calendar is upon us. It’s none other than Superbooth 2023, one of the world’s biggest trade shows, taking place in Berlin from 11 – 13 May.

Each year, the biggest brands in the biz flock to Superbooth at FEZ-Berlin to deliver their well-kept secrets in the form of new synth and studio gear announcements, teases and launches. Last year, we saw the likes of Oberheim, Teenage Engineering, Cre8audio and Korg steal the show. What will this year offer us?

As new announcements come in, we’ll be keeping our ear to the ground and this hub up to date with all of the latest news. Be sure to keep an eye on this page.