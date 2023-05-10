Superbooth 2023: UDO unveils the 20-voice Super Gemini hybrid synth

Superbooth 2023: UDO Audio has announced the new Super Gemini, a 20-voice polyphonic, bi-timbral analog-hybrid synthesizer.

As the second synth in UDO’s ‘Super’ series, the Gemini builds on the rich sound pioneered by the Super 6 which debuted in 2019.

Billed as a “bi-timbral analogue-hybrid powerhouse”, the Gemini marries state of the art FPGA digital architecture with voltage controlled analog technology. Its dual-layer design offers you comprehensive control over both timbral layers. And with up to 20 voices of polyphony, the synth boasts an immensely powerful sound engine where a performance isn’t just a single sound, but an entire spectrum of sonic opportunity.

The Gemini is also equipped with a 61-note semi-weighted keybed with polyphonic aftertouch, in addition to a custom engineered ribbon sensor for individual note articulation and a gestural way to explore your sound. Users also get 256 performance and patch slots, 64 interchangeable waveforms, and 16 sequences that can be safely stored and edited.

Meanwhile, the synth’s “spectrally rich digital hardware oscillators” offer the likes of wave morphing, cross & ring modulation, bi-directional sync and more. All of which are fed into an all-analogue signal path inspired by the classic vintage instruments to produce a core-sound that is rich, evolving, engaging and addictive.

No price or release date for the Super Gemini has been announced as of yet. Stay tuned for further updates.