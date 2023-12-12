Solid State Logic launches PlateVerb as first in a range of boutique reverb plugins

Solid State Logic has today (12 December) released its PlateVerb plugin – a classic plate reverb emulation, which is the first in a range of boutique plugins set to deliver the sounds of classic and contemporary reverbs.

PlatVerb arrives as part of its premium FX plugin range, and is available now as part of the SSL Complete subscription, its Rent To Own plan, and for perpetual purchase via its eStore.

PlateVerb is the first of the new range, which offers a streamlined FX pedal style interface. It “precisely” emulates the distinct sound of classic plate reverb in your DAW, combining two bespoke ‘SSL-crafted’ algorithms for Early Reflections and Late Reflections. It captures the warm, lush, and smooth reverb “that only a classic plate can provide.”

It also hosts a range of reverb decay times, spanning right the way from 100 milliseconds to a broader three seconds, and can be used across a range of production applications on a variety of instruments and vocals.

SSL says it is capable of delivering classic plate reverberation sounds while also incorporating innovative features like colour adjustment, ducking with external side-chain, and freeze.

Hear it in use in the video below:

MusicTech has compiled a rolling list of the best new mixing plugins, effects, and VST instruments offered weekly. The current guide features new offerings from the likes of Cherry Audio with its Expander Module plugin and Nepheton 2 by D16 Group, which emulates the renowned Roland TR-808.

PlateVerb is available in all standard formats including VST2, VST3, AAX Native and AU. It is also available as part of the ‘complete access’ dual subscription where users can access every SSL and Slate Digital plugin for only $19.99 per month.

Find out more at Solid State Logic.