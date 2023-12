Solid State Logic’s PlateVerb is a pro-sounding reverb in a pedal-style plugin package

⊕ Decent algorithms with a lively sound br> ⊕ Useful extras like ducking, freeze and kill br> ⊕ Colour and damping controls are surprisingly versatile given their limitations br> br> ⊖ Interface is very grey, with no useful visual feedback br> ⊖ No way to effect the tails with saturation or edit the modulation br>

Solid State Logic is a company that you’ll surely know if you’ve ever worked in studio, thanks to its extensive legacy of studio hardware, and more recently, an ever-growing collection of quality plugins. Whether you’re looking for an emulation of a classic SSL desk, or new, cutting-edge effects, the SSL roster has been steadily expanding to meet all these needs.

With that in mind, PlateVerb is the first in a new series of boutique reverbs that aim to offer pro-sounding effects in a streamlined, pedal-like design. At first glance, it looks a little lacklustre, but luckily a few useful extra features and excellent sound quality help to save the day.

The first thing that strikes you with PlateVerb is that it looks a little bland. If there was an award for the greyest plugin then this would win hands down; the only bit of colour is a tiny red overload light on the metering. Obviously, the sound is more important than the looks, and this is supposed to replicate a more basic effects pedal, but it still feels a little uninspiring, especially when SSL is known for its colourful dials, plus the string of recent plugins with excellent design and visual feedback.

As it stands, we have to resort to using our ears to make adjustments and work out how each dial affects the sound. Thankfully, this is an excellent-sounding reverb with a vibrant, three-dimensional feel.

Is SSL PlateVerb easy to use?

The reverb is built around two bespoke SSL-crafted algorithms for early reflections and late reflections respectively, with a dial used to blend between the two. You also have controls for decay time, room size and tail density that can be used to tailor the overall sense of space. To refine things further and help the signal sit in the mix, you have low and high damping controls, and a harmonic colour dial (essentially a tone control). Coming off the back of the recent release of FabFilter’s Pro-R 2, which features an incredibly flexible damping EQ, this does feel quite restrictive. However, in fairness, this product is built more for speed, and learning how these three dials interact can lead to quick and surprisingly varied results.

Elsewhere you have controls for pre-delay, and a mix dial that goes fully wet when turned up full. There are also input and output gain controls, plus a meter for each so that you can set optimum levels. It feels like a bit of a missed opportunity not to allow some kind of soft saturation when pushing these dials, and as it stands, you can’t really add much interest to the tail outside of the main controls.

That said, there appears to be some subtle, random pitch and volume modulation hardwired into the reverb sound. It’s hard not to compare this to Soundtoys