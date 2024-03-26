SampleScience drops two new plugins – the 808 Bass Revolution and Sky Piano
Fancy a new plugin? These new offerings cost just $30 each.
Images: SampleScience
Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial
SampleScience has launched two new plugins – the 808 Bass Revolution and the Sky Piano – and both are retailing at just $30 each.
The 808 Bass Revolution is a collection of 40 “expertly” designed 808 basses, with the Sky Piano described as a “meticulously multi-sampled Grand Piano captured with a high-precision microphone”.
- READ MORE: Universal Audio has slashed $250 off its UAD Essentials bundle – deal ends 1 April and no, we’re not joking
Both plugins are compatible with Windows and macOS, and are available in VST, VST3, and AU formats. Let’s take a closer look at each:
808 Bass Revolution
All 40 of these 808 basses are tailored for a range of genres such as rap, pop, EDM, and trap. SampleScience says they are “perfect” for producers seeking depth and versatility in their music.
There’s also four effects on board: distortion, delay, chorus, and reverb, plus multi-LFO, amplitude range controls for soft saturation, and a highpass/lowpass filter. There’s three voice modes: polyphonic, monophonic, and legato, and a sample pack version of the plugin is also provided.
Check it out below:
Sky Piano
This plugin delivers a “pristine” acoustic piano sound. It has 480 24-bit samples, 16 velocity layers, and similarly to Bass Revolution, there’s also four core effects for distortion, delay, chorus, and reverb. Other features remain the same, such as multi-LFO, amplitude range controls, highpass/lowpass, plus three voice modes.
Take a closer look:
Towards the end of last year, SampleScience released a quirky VHS Noise Generator plugin, designed to add nostalgic crackle, “lo-fi character, and warmth” to any audio source, including synths, drums, vocals and guitars. It offers 26 distinct VHS background noises, each one created using an antiquated VCR and a different tape.
If you’re on a budget right now, MusicTech has rounded up the best free synth plugins of 2024 so far in a brand new guide. There are 15 plugins listed in total, all of which have been handpicked by the MT team.
Find out more over at SampleScience.
Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.Subscribe