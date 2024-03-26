SampleScience drops two new plugins – the 808 Bass Revolution and Sky Piano

Fancy a new plugin? These new offerings cost just $30 each.

SampleScience has launched two new plugins – the 808 Bass Revolution and the Sky Piano – and both are retailing at just $30 each.

The 808 Bass Revolution is a collection of 40 “expertly” designed 808 basses, with the Sky Piano described as a “meticulously multi-sampled Grand Piano captured with a high-precision microphone”.

Both plugins are compatible with Windows and macOS, and are available in VST, VST3, and AU formats. Let’s take a closer look at each:

808 Bass Revolution

All 40 of these 808 basses are tailored for a range of genres such as rap, pop, EDM, and trap. SampleScience says they are “perfect” for producers seeking depth and versatility in their music.

There’s also four effects on board: distortion, delay, chorus, and reverb, plus multi-LFO, amplitude range controls for soft saturation, and a highpass/lowpass filter. There’s three voice modes: polyphonic, monophonic, and legato, and a sample pack version of the plugin is also provided.

Check it out below:

Sky Piano

This plugin delivers a “pristine” acoustic piano sound. It has 480 24-bit samples, 16 velocity layers, and similarly to Bass Revolution, there’s also four core effects for distortion, delay, chorus, and reverb. Other features remain the same, such as multi-LFO, amplitude range controls, highpass/lowpass, plus three voice modes.

Take a closer look:

Towards the end of last year, SampleScience released a quirky VHS Noise Generator plugin, designed to add nostalgic crackle, “lo-fi character, and warmth” to any audio source, including synths, drums, vocals and guitars. It offers 26 distinct VHS background noises, each one created using an antiquated VCR and a different tape.

If you’re on a budget right now, MusicTech has rounded up the best free synth plugins of 2024 so far in a brand new guide. There are 15 plugins listed in total, all of which have been handpicked by the MT team.

Find out more over at SampleScience.