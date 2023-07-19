PreSonus revamps Sphere subscription model as Studio One+

Studio One+ includes access to an always up-to-date version of the company’s flagship DAW, Studio One Professional, as well as an entire library of plug-ins, loops and professional tools.

PreSonus has revamped its Sphere software ecosystem as Studio One+, which will include all of the brand’s core offerings under one umbrella. Like the PreSonus Sphere, Studio One+ will operate on a monthly or annual subscription basis.

The new edition is said to offer users “unlimited access to any and every utility necessary to produce, write and record music”. In addition to Studio One, Notion, and every plug-in and extension, users also have access to an online portal that offers comprehensive masterclasses, collaborative digital tools, and a PreSonus online community.

Exclusive content will also be released every month at no extra fee.

“Our goal behind the Studio One+ rebrand was to streamline the PreSonus journey for our users by giving them access to everything they need and more,” said Arnd Kaiser, General Manager, Software atPreSonus.

“We used requests for new features and updates that came directly from our consumers and the resulting pieces of software are uniquely optimised for the user experience. Studio One+ is far more than a DAW, it’s an extension of the creative process entirely. We look forward to hearing testimonials from our community!”

While Studio One+ includes access to an always up-to-date version of PreSonus’ flagship DAW, Studio One Professional, users who aren’t fans of subscription models can still purchase the Studio One perpetual licence like they always have.

Under the new streamlined model, users will also gain access to the latest updates of Studio One 6.2 and Notion Mobile 3.2, which include new features that were sourced directly from user requests.

According to PreSonus, these updates are designed with an emphasis on improving workflow and performance for professionals and beginners alike. Some of those new updates in Studio One 6.2 include a remodelled Takes and Layers workflow, Note Editing Enhancements and the addition of a new custom folder called “Event Editors” to the Browser Effects tab to provide one unified location for all ARA enabled plug-ins.

Meanwhile Notion 3.2 adds enhancements to its tablature and chord features, multiple instrument changes per staff, and a number of new timesaving editing features.

Studio One+ is available at $14.95/month or $164.95/year.

For more info, head to PreSonus.

Earlier this year, plugin developer Waves announced a stop to all plugin sales and a shift to a subscription-only model, only to make a U-turn on its decision following major backlash from its consumer base.

“Many of you have expressed concerns about our decision to discontinue perpetual plugin licences and our move to an exclusive plugin subscription model,” Waves CTO and Co-Founder, Meir Shashoua said in a statement.

“I would like to start by apologising for the frustration we have caused many of you, our loyal customers. We understand that our move was sudden and disruptive, and did not sufficiently take into consideration your needs, wishes, and preferences. We are genuinely sorry for the distress it has caused.”