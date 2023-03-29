Waves makes U-turn on subscription-only model following user backlash: “We are genuinely sorry”

The platform is bringing back the option to purchase and update perpetual Waves plugin and bundle licences.

Plugin developer Waves has made a U-turn on its decision to move to a subscription-only model via the Creative Access platform, with the option to purchase and update perpetual plugin and bundle licences returning imminently.

In a statement released today (29 March) by Waves’ CTO and Co-Founder, Meir Shashoua, the brand revealed it had decided to go back on its new business model due to disappointment from customers.

The statement reads, “Over the past few days, many of you have expressed concerns about our decision to discontinue perpetual plugin licences and our move to an exclusive plugin subscription model.

“I would like to start by apologising for the frustration we have caused many of you, our loyal customers. We understand that our move was sudden and disruptive, and did not sufficiently take into consideration your needs, wishes, and preferences. We are genuinely sorry for the distress it has caused,” it reads.

Shashoua continues to confirm that its perpetual plugin licence model will return, side-by-side with the new subscriptions. The brand says it is putting all efforts into making this model available again, and urges users to keep up-to-date on its webpage, where real-time updates will be shared.

The decision to switch to subscription-only model came on 27 March, and offered two plans – Waves Essential, which offers access to over 110 plugins at $14.99 per month, and Waves Ultimate, which hosts over 220 “industry-leading” plugins for $24.99 per month.

The move faced backlash from producers and content creators alike:

a horrible way to treat customers who've built up their collection of plug-ins over years – almost all other vendors who've moved to subscriptions have options to keep our permanent licenses current for those who own them. — Ewan Pearson (@ewanpearson) March 26, 2023

Waves has said, “We are committed to you, our users. We listened to your feedback, and we will continue to listen to you”, and hopes it can “regain your trust” by going back on its decision.

MusicTech previously reached out to Waves for comment on the subscription-only model, and was sent this statement as a response.

Keep an eye on Waves.com for more information as changes are made.