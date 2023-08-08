Pioneer DJ unveils new DDJ-REV5 scratch-style controller

Featuring dedicated Stem controls for live mash-ups and remixes and a new Piano Play mode that allows you to use the performance pads as a keyboard.

Pioneer DJ has unveiled the DDJ-REV5, a “next-generation” scratch-style controller designed for more “creative open-format DJ performances”.

Similar to its pricier REV7 sibling, the DDJ-REV5 is a two-channel unit with two large jog wheels and a control layout that keeps in mind the preferences of turntable DJs.

Specifically, the controller’s long tempo sliders run horizontally above the deck sections while the Performance Pads and Lever FX are placed in the mixer section, emulating the PLX Series deck + DJM-S Series mixer setups loved by open-format DJs around the world.

Key features on the DDJ-REV5 include a Magvel Fader for precise cutting, dedicated Stem control buttons for live mash-ups and remixes, and auto BPM transition for easy mixing over wide BPM shifts. There’s also a new Piano Play mode that allows you to use the performance pads as a keyboard — with the “white” keys on the bottom row and the “black” ones at the top.

Additionally, the DDJ-REV5 is compatible with Serato DJ Pro and Rekordbox. A voucher for the Serato Pitch ‘n Time DJ expansion pack is also included with each purchase.

Connections wise, users can use the DDJ-REV5 as the centre of a larger setup thanks to its wide variety of inputs and outputs, including an XLR master out and two USB Type-C ports which allows for easy swapping between DJs with the flick of a switch.

The DDJ-REV5 is now available at a price of €1,099 including VAT/ $1,099 excluding tax.

The DDJ-REV5 follows the release of the PLX-CRSS12, the brand’s first-ever digital-analogue hybrid turntable. Analogue mode lets you use real vinyl records, while digital mode lets you lay down your control vinyl (blank vinyl record emulation made for Digital Vinyl Systems) and play music from your digital collection in Serato or Rekordbox.

