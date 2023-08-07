Dutch DJ breaks Guinness World Record with 11-hour set

Reinier Zonneveld’s set at the Karren Maar Festival in Arnhem, Netherlands began just after midday and ended precisely at midnight.

Dutch DJ Reinier Zonneveld has broken a Guinness World Record after playing a set that lasted 11 hours and 11 minutes.

Zonneveld took to the stage at the Karren Maar Festival at the Stadsblokken in the city of Arnhem on Saturday (5 August). A Guinness World Record representative was there to certify the feat.

Zonneveld’s team told EDM.com that the DJ began just after midday, and ended precisely at midnight, totalling his DJ set to over eleven hours.

“Karren Maar festival was an extraordinary journey of sound and connection. Playing for 11 hours and 11 minutes allowed me to deep dive into the essence of my music, exploring uncharted territories of emotion and energy,” explained Zonneveld of his reasons for attempting the challenge.

“It was a humbling experience to witness the support and energy from the crowd, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. I am grateful for the opportunity to have shared this unforgettable experience with everyone present, as we pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of electronic music.”

Zonneveld often posts videos from his sets on his Youtube channel, so there’s a fair chance that a video of the full 11 hour set might be coming our way soon.

Other DJ Guinness World Record holders include Nosher Ali Khan, DJ Ghasuray, and Saad Ata Barcha, who in 2021 played the highest altitude DJ set at almost six Kilometers high, and DJ Archie, who holds the title of the youngest DJ ever, at just four years old.