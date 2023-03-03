Elektron Digitakt gets drag-and-drop samples from Loopcloud, thanks to new partnership

Digitakt users will now be able to connect and access Loopcloud’s sample library thanks to a new partnership.

The seamless integration, which arrived with the recent OS 1.50 update for Digitakt, offers not only access to beat-making tools like one-shots, but will also allow loops and musical phrases to be drag-and-dropped to the Digitakt.

Loops that are transferred to the Digitakt will also be automatically time-stretched into Digitakt’s current BPM, with the integration also extending to users being able to view what is stored in their Digitakt via Loopcloud.

Digitakt owners will receive two months of free access to Loopcloud. Those opting to commit can go for monthly subscriptions starting from £5.99/€6.99/$7.99. Free trials are also available for all monthly plans.

The OS 1.50 update has brought Elektron’s ‘machine-based’ workflow concept to the device with four ‘Machines’: Repitch; the Werp; Slice, and Oneshot Machine, while also letting users adjust sample length, set a fixed number of steps for your recordings and more.