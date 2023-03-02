logo
Elektron brings machines to Digitakt in OS 1.50 update

The update adds four new Machines to the sampler

 
Digitakt OS 1.50

Digitakt OS 1.50. Credit: Elektron

The Digitakt has joined other instruments in Elektron’s arsenal in taking on a ‘machine-based’ workflow, thanks to a new OS 1.50 update.

Machines, which is Elektron’s take on virtual instruments within the instrument, are a major part of the workflow for instruments like Syntakt and Octatrack. The Digitakt version of this comes in four different Machines: the beat-matching Repitch; the Werp feature with its time-warping capabilities; Slice for chopping up and rearranging audio, and Oneshot Machine for playing samples forward, backward or as a loop.

The update also lets users adjust sample length, set a fixed number of steps for your recordings and more.

Elektron
#Hard Synths#Sequencers & Samplers
