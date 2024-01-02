LG’s forthcoming ‘smart home AI agent’ plays music based on your mood when you come home

Whether its been a bad or good day at the office, LG’s AI agent will have just the right tune for you…

LG Electronics will be unveiling its smart home AI agent at CES 2024 this January, where the brand will reveal further details about the hub and its capabilities – including what it can offer musically.

The AI agent has a built-in camera, speaker and various sensors to gather real-time data. It greets its owner at the front door when they return home, and can play music or other content to suit their mood.

Despite scepticism, we’ve seen a huge boom in AI within the music industry over recent years, including its assistance in various production tools and even music playback such as Spotify’s AI DJ, for example. We have not, however, seen anything quite like this tool yet.

This initial information has been shared by the official LG Newsroom, revealing that the agent boasts robotic, AI and multi-modal technologies that enable it to move, learn, comprehend and engage in complex conversations.

It is branded as “an all-around home manager and companion rolled into one”, set to deliver LG’s “Zero Labor Home” vision. It has a ‘two-legged’ wheel design, and will verbally interact with users and express emotions through movements. The agent can assist with a plethora of tasks including gathering data on temperature and indoor air quality, act as a pet monitor and even a security guard.

It can even patrol the home when no one is there, sending notifications to the user’s smartphone if it finds an open window or any appliances left on. Most notably, the AI agent greets its user when they arrive home and assess their emotions by analysing their voice and facial expressions. By doing so, it can select music which it deciphers as applicable for their mood.

“Our groundbreaking smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household chores,” says Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “A smart life solution company, LG will continue to help customers experience a smarter, more enjoyable life at home.”

Visitors to CES 2024 can see the smart home AI agent at the company’s booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center) from the 9-12 January. Find out more at CES.