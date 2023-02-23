Spotify’s new AI DJ is powered by the tech behind ChatGPT

It’s based on the OpenAI technology that has taken the Internet by storm.

Bedroom karaoke sessions are about to get an upgrade with Spotify’s new AI-powered DJ in the house.

The streaming giant’s new robot DJ boasts the ability to curate your music lineup for you, while offering commentary on whatever’s playing in a “stunningly realistic voice”. The feature also constantly refreshes the lineup based on your feedback.

And the best thing about this robot DJ? You can skip to the next artist, genre, or mood whenever you’re not feeling the music. All with the tap of a button.

Billed as a “personalised AI guide that knows you and your music taste”, DJ works by combining Spotify’s in-house personalisation technology, generative AI through the use of OpenAI technology (remember the company behind ChatGPT? Yes, them), and an AI voice from its Sonantic acquisition.

“We put this in the hands of our music editors to provide you with insightful facts about the music, artists, or genres you’re listening to,” Spotify says about the AI technology. “With this generative AI tooling, our editors are able to scale their innate knowledge in ways never before possible.”

This also means that in typical Spotify fashion, the more you listen and tell the DJ what you like (and don’t like), the better its recommendations get. According to Spotify, the DJ’s voice was modelled after the company’s head of cultural partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan, who hosted the service’s first morning show The Get Up.

“His voice is the first model for the DJ, and we’ll continue to iterate and innovate, as we do with all our products,” said Spotify.

The beta version of DJ is rolling out in English starting Wednesday for Spotify Premium users in the US and Canada.

Here’s how to get to yours: