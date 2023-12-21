Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot can now create songs thanks to Suno integration

Microsoft‘s Copilot chatbot has introduced a new feature allowing users to create new songs via text prompts. The tool is a result of a partnership with Suno AI, a generative AI music app made by “musicians and artificial intelligence experts”.

“You don’t have to know how to sing, play an instrument, or read music to bring your musical ideas to life,” Microsoft states in a blog post announcing the news. All you have to do is leave the heavy lifting to Copilot and Suno, who will turn your musical dreams into reality based on the cues in your prompt.

To begin, simply visit copilot.microsoft.com, sign in with your Microsoft Account, and enable the Suno plugin or click on the Suno logo that says, “Make music with Suno”.

Here are a couple of prompts to help you get started:

Create a pop song about adventures with your family

Make a song that captures the spirit of growing up

Create an upbeat, motivational song designed for gym workouts

Make a soulful song about daily life from the perspective of a pet

“We believe that this partnership will open new horizons for creativity and fun, making music creation accessible to everyone,” Microsoft adds. “This experience will begin rolling out to users starting today, ramping up in the coming weeks. We can’t wait to see (and hear!) what you create.”

GenAI-driven music creation technology has been all the rage of late, with a recent study revealing ChatGPT to be the most-used tool among musicians currently.

But despite a growing openness to AI technology within the music community, the study also found that artists are hesitant about broadcasting their use of the controversial technology: Over 50 percent of musicians surveyed said that they would conceal their use of AI to others.