Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot can now create songs thanks to Suno integration
A new challenger has entered the AI music-making game.
Image: Guillaume / Getty
Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial
Microsoft‘s Copilot chatbot has introduced a new feature allowing users to create new songs via text prompts. The tool is a result of a partnership with Suno AI, a generative AI music app made by “musicians and artificial intelligence experts”.
“You don’t have to know how to sing, play an instrument, or read music to bring your musical ideas to life,” Microsoft states in a blog post announcing the news. All you have to do is leave the heavy lifting to Copilot and Suno, who will turn your musical dreams into reality based on the cues in your prompt.
To begin, simply visit copilot.microsoft.com, sign in with your Microsoft Account, and enable the Suno plugin or click on the Suno logo that says, “Make music with Suno”.
Here are a couple of prompts to help you get started:
- Create a pop song about adventures with your family
- Make a song that captures the spirit of growing up
- Create an upbeat, motivational song designed for gym workouts
- Make a soulful song about daily life from the perspective of a pet
“We believe that this partnership will open new horizons for creativity and fun, making music creation accessible to everyone,” Microsoft adds. “This experience will begin rolling out to users starting today, ramping up in the coming weeks. We can’t wait to see (and hear!) what you create.”
Music creation now made easier with @Suno_ai_ integration in Copilot. 🎵 Learn more: https://t.co/QYH1w76y94 pic.twitter.com/hZuwkCY96b
— Bing (@bing) December 19, 2023
GenAI-driven music creation technology has been all the rage of late, with a recent study revealing ChatGPT to be the most-used tool among musicians currently.
But despite a growing openness to AI technology within the music community, the study also found that artists are hesitant about broadcasting their use of the controversial technology: Over 50 percent of musicians surveyed said that they would conceal their use of AI to others.
Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.Subscribe