These LEGO Sennheiser HD25 DJ headphones are just a concept – for now

Designed by Tamás Borján, they follow a pair of LEGO CDJs and mixer that were revealed in 2023.

​​Hungarian designer Tamás Borján, known for designing DJ gear made of LEGO, has now built a pair of LEGO Sennheiser HD25 DJ headphones.

Borján, who last year constructed a pair of LEGO Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus and a DJM 900 Nexus mixer, revealed the headphones on Instagram, writing, “I thought the DJ equipment wouldn’t be complete without a nice pair of headphones.”

“The Sennheiser HD25 is an iconic piece among DJs”, he continues, “it is beloved by a lot of users around the world. I was also using these while I was DJing.

“This Lego version has the mechanical features of its real counterpart. The earphone can be rotated and the 2 bands can also be rotated to help make a perfect fit for anyone,” he says.

According to the designer, the LEGO headphones consist of 350 pieces. While it’s sadly just a 3D render for now, he plans to build the headphones “for sure” in the future.

This creative journey began in July 2023 when Borján unveiled his playable Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus concept on the LEGO Ideas platform, where creators can submit designs for potential commercial products. Achieving 10,000 supporting votes can lead to the consideration of ideas for production, with creators earning 1 per cent of product royalties upon success. Currently, Tomasso Builds’ LEGO Ideas CDJ 2000 campaign boasts over 8,200 supporters, placing him just under 1,800 votes away from official consideration. Vote via ideas.lego.com.

Borján’s impressive LEGO constructions aren’t the only musical equipment to be made using toy blocks. In 2022, Brick Technology, a YouTube channel, crafted a fully functional drum machine entirely from Lego Technic pieces that can play Taylor Swift and Blur. Using a Roland TD-9 drum module and piezo pickups, the machine has a pianola-style rolling mechanism as a sequencer, utilising Lego Technic pins to create drum patterns.

Well, we for one can’t wait to see if Tamás Borján ends up making his Sennheiser headphones a LEGO reality.

Until then, keep up to date with actual headphone releases via MusicTech.