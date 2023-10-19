LANDR launches a plugin, bringing its AI-powered auto-mastering to DAWs

Users can purchase the plugin outright for $299, or sign up to LANDR’s Studio Pro monthly subscription for $15.99.

LANDR has launched Mastering Plugin, which brings it’s AI-powered auto-mastering to digital audio workstations for the first time.

Much like the LANDR’s online mastering platform, the plugin analyses any track and adapts its engine to its sonic characteristics, in turn delivering a personalised master.

To use the plugin, you simply need to load it into your master track and play the loudest section of the song. The plugin then detects the genre and pull together a mastering chain based on what it’s hearing. It then gives you three different mastering styles to choose from: warm, balanced and open.

Users can then further tweak the sound with the other mastering controls such as EQ and compression. There is also the option to dial in additional vocal presence, tweak the loudness or increase the width and spatialisation of the mix.

Other areas that can be changed is the level of the de-esser, and the saturation of the mix.

You can find out more below:

In more LANDR news, it only recently announced the new Studio Pro monthly subscription service, offering over ten tools and LANDR Studio services. This also includes royalty-free samples and sounds, plug-ins and LANDR’s “groundbreaking” mastering technology, as well as distribution tools to release your music. You can also chat and share files with fellow users, and even hire vetted industry professionals directly from the platform,

Daniel Rowland, head of strategy and partnerships at LANDR, insists LANDR Studio is “the most feature-rich, high-value subscription offering ever created,” adding that the brand’s goal is “to meet creators of all kinds”.

For more information, you can head to LANDR.