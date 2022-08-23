LANDR Studio is here – will it revolutionise the online space for producers?

The platform has partnered with a host of third-party developers, including Arturia and IK Multimedia.

Music creation and distribution platform LANDR has unveiled LANDR Studio, an all-in-one subscription service offering plug-ins, software and services that will help producers create, edit, share and monetise their music.

For $12.49 per month— paid at an annual rate— you are granted access to over ten tools and LANDR Studio services, including royalty-free samples and sounds, plug-ins and LANDR’s “groundbreaking” mastering technology, as well as distribution tools to release your music. You can also chat and share files with fellow users, and even hire vetted industry professionals directly from the platform,

Daniel Rowland, head of strategy and partnerships at LANDR, insists LANDR Studio is “the most feature-rich, high-value subscription offering ever created,” adding that the brand’s goal is “to meet creators of all kinds.”

The latest expansion of LANDR Studio offers licenses for 13 more third-party instruments and effects from the likes of Arturia, IK Multimedia, UJAM and Baby Audio and educational content from Melodics and Groove 3. “In the coming months,” said LANDR in a press release, “more plug-ins, software, and courses from partners like Ableton and Berklee College of Music will be added to the plan for all yearly subscribers (existing and new), totalling more than $2000 worth of simple yet powerful tools.”

“Music is your story,” says LANDR CEO Pascal Pilon. “We want you to be able to express this story without limits or obstacles. An artist should be able to take their idea from inspiration to a mastered and released track in one place. That place is LANDR Studio.”

The platform has further plans to expand, with more partners expected to come onboard and even an app for mobile collaboration currently in the works.

Watch the launch for LANDR Studio below.

You can subscribe to LANDR Studio now. For more information visit landr.com.