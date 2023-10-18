J Dilla’s brother Illa J calls out artists looking to profit from his brother’s name

Artist and producer John Yancey, also known as Illa J, has called out “gross” artists in the music industry looking to profit from his brother’s name.

According to Illa J, people in the industry have been “using” him to get their name closer to his brother, J Dilla, who sadly passed away back in 2006.

Illa J shared the message in a video on his Instagram page, where he has been supported in the comments by users who have also shared their opinion that the music industry is “shady,” with others assuring him that he “deserves better.”

“I’ve been in this industry for almost 20 years now, and it’s just gross how people, not only do they use my brother, but they’re so gross that they literally use me to get to my brother,” he begins in the Instagram Reel.

“And they do it in such a gross way that it just makes me disappointed in this industry and in all these people that y’all think they love my brother so much, they just out here to make their name look closer to my brother but they really don’t give a fuck about him.

“You know what I mean? It’s kind of annoying and I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these fake-ass motherfuckers trying to act like they love my brother but they really don’t. They just care about their fucking pockets. All you motherfuckers [are] gross,” he concludes.

Illa J released his latest album, titled No Traffic, back in September which he performed, wrote and produced himself. A documentary about J Dilla was created by The New York Times and released on Hulu back in April this year. It was created with the knowledge and support from his family.

