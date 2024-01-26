Laidback Luke’s first partnered launch since Denon DJ departure, the Algoriddim Reloop Mixtour Pro compact DJ controller, is here

Producer-DJ Laidback Luke has announced his first partnered product launch following his recent departure from Denon DJ. Introducing the Reloop Mixtour Pro, an ultra-portable two-channel all-in-one DJ controller designed for use with Algoriddim’s djay Pro software, via your smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Touted as a “professional yet portable solution for the club and festival scene”, the Mixtour Pro, despite its small size, is capable of supporting four-deck mixing with its powerful and intuitive controls.

The controller’s two channel strips are fitted with all the important controls for a modern DJ setup. Each channel features an electroplated bi-polar sound filter (LPF/HPF) with a dedicated LED indicator, in addition to gain and three-band EQ. The FX paddles, meanwhile, allow you to trigger effects in bursts via FX Hold mode or apply them indefinitely via FX On mode. A large, electroplated dry/wet knob controls the intensity of the effect, while the two dedicated parameter buttons offer complete control over the effect parameters.

The Reloop Mixtour Pro also incorporates djay Pro’s Neural Mix technology (Stems separation) into the workflow with dedicated controls, allowing you to isolate and manipulate individual drums, instruments, and vocals from tracks in real-time. Eight performance pads with RGB lighting provide users with more creative options with a wide range of modes including Hot Cue, Bounce Loop, Pitch Cue, Instant FX, Auto Loop, Sampler, Skip and Neural Mix

.

To ensure a smooth and efficient workflow, the Mixtour Pro’s transport section features four rubberized buttons for each channel to control Play / Pause, Cue, and Sync respectively, while the signature “Laidback Loop” button independently offers instant looping (In/Out/Exit) with a single control. The section also offers secondary layer functions to control Auto Loop, Key Match, Pitch Bend, and Key Shift.

Additional features include compatibility with the various streaming services, MIDI support, and the inclusion of two USB-C ports. Reloop’s Premium Modular Bag XT is also available as an optional accessory for safe transportation of the Mixtour Pro.

Of the release, Laidback Luke says: “This is my dream portable club-and festival setup! I was able to design this together with Reloop and it’s safe to say they gave me everything I wanted. This is a huge step up for my professional performances.”

Arriving summer 2024, the Mixtour Pro is priced at $499,99/ £399,99.

Learn more at Reloop.