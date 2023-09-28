“Denon’s development and mine didn’t align”: Laidback Luke ditches Denon DJ

The former brand ambassador is moving onto Reloop’s hardware, as it works more seamlessly with his Algoriddim Djay app setup.

EDM DJ and producer Laidback Luke has revealed his reasons for parting ways with Denon DJ, a brand he’s been an ambassador for since 2017.

In a video posted to his YouTube page, he says that since introducing Algoriddim’s AI-powered Djay Pro app into his setup, he’s tried to work with the brand to integrate its user interface into Denon DJ’s hardware as with Serato, to no avail. He also pushed for “stem use in the Denon environment”, he says, with no luck.

Laidback Luke became a partner with Denon DJ in 2017, signing a deal to exclusively represent its Prime range of DJ decks and controllers, including them as an essential part of his DJ rider.

“At a certain point, Denon’s development and mine didn’t align anymore and the gear that seamlessly connects with Djay Pro AI is Reloop. It doesn’t matter what it is, if it says Reloop it can connect to my phone and I’m able to DJ off my app.

“So, when my contract with Denon ended, I started to really embrace my new setup publicly. I’ve always been in love with innovation and the next step is Reloop.”

Also in the video, the revered DJ goes on to state the many benefits of DJ apps on our phones, saying, “We communicate through it. We even find love through this device. Why can’t we DJ from our phones?”

InMusic, the owner of Denon DJ, has been in the spotlight for a number of reasons recently. The company, which owns Denon DJ, Moog Music, AIR and Akai Professional and more, responded to criticisms in a statement recently after it laid off over 30 Asheville team members of the Moog Music Camp in Asheville, North Carolina.

It said, “We’re making certain changes to ensure our long-term financial health and continued innovation and would like to share important and accurate information with you.

“First, our headquarters will remain in Asheville where we will continue to design, innovate, and manufacture instruments of the highest standard, such as [the] Moog One, Minimoog Model D, legacy modular [gear], and our newest innovative products, the first of which you will see early next year.”

