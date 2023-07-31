Burglars steal $100k+ worth of mics from KMR Audio – but forget the power packs

The pro audio store is urging music tech buyers to look out for any of the 42 stolen microphones, especially if offered with no power supply

Burglars have allegedly stolen upwards of $100,000 in microphones from London-based pro audio supplier, KMR Audio.

According to a Facebook post by KMR Audio on 27 July, 42 mics were stolen, with models ranging from mid-tier to high-end. Included in the list are a Sony C800G (listed at £11,500), a Neumann U87Ai and a Flea ELA M 251.

The extensive list is, we must add, just a taste of the range of expensive gear taken by the thieves. The burglary, which apparently took place on 25 July, is no doubt a devastating loss for the music tech store.

Music tech pros can rejoice in one small pinch of pleasure, however – the fact that the culprits left each microphone’s respective power supply behind. Whoever took the products was/were unaware that they could only work with these additional units, resulting in a swag bag of $100,000 worth of dud tech.

KMR Audio is now urging all music gear consumers to email sales@kmraudio.com if they spot any of the following microphones – listed with their serial numbers – up for sale without their relevant power packs:

Neumann U67

Neumann U87Ai

Sony C800G

Telefunken ELA-M 251 E

AEA KU5A (271)

AEA R84 (3878)

AEA R88 Mk2 (636)

Austrian Audio OC18 (1384)

Austrian Audio OC818(1135)

Brauner VMA

Chandler REDD.47 (489)

Chandler TG Mic (165)

Coles 4038

DPA 4011A

DPA BOBOX1 d:vote

Flea 47 (10293)

Flea ELAM 251

Gefell M930 (4263)

Golden Age GA-8000G (21076)

Hammer Audio HA-872 (8700002)

Josephson C42 Pair (1,408,914,090)

Josephson C705 (11)

Josephson e22s (11168)

Manley Reference Cardioid (REFCARDT3247)

Melodium 42Bn (12)

Microtech Gefell UM900 (316)

Microtech Gefell UMT70S (3987)

Peluso 22 251 (2021)

Peluso 2247LE (469)

Peluso 2247SE (A02624)

Peluso P12 (1221)

Peluso P280 (124)

Peluso P414 Pair (00159, 00160)

Peluso P67 (650)

Peluso P87 (3)

Sennheiser MD421 II (277718)

Shure SM7B

Sontronics Apollo 2

Sony C100 (100270)

Stager SR-1A

Stager SR-3 (34)

Townsend Labs Sphere

Vanguard V13 (11948032)

One commenter also makes the wise point that we should also be on the lookout out for any shady characters purchasing multiple power supplies for different microphones from the list. Read the full post below:

Sadly, this is in no way the first gear burglary story we’ve notified MusicTech readers of in recent years. In January, techno artist, Pfirter, had over £15,000 worth of gear stolen from his studio while on tour.

In July 2022, Dustin Zahn urgently sought the help of fans after revealing that all of his music hardware had been stolen. “This has been particularly devastating because my studio was an accumulation of my last 10-15 years of work,” he writes, “and now I have nothing left to show for it. I am completely wiped out.”

Visit kmraudio.com.