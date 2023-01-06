Techo artist, Pfirter, has over £15,000 worth of gear stolen from his studio while on tour

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help replace the Roland SH-101, PSI Audio a-21m speakers and more.

Techno producer Pfirter has taken to social media to share details of a theft that occurred in his studio, in which over £15,000 worth of equipment was stolen while he was away on tour.

Announced on his Instagram page, the artist described the circumstances of the robbery and listed all of the products taken during the process.

“I returned from a weekend on tour to find out that my house and studio got robbed in my absence,” the Argentinian DJ wrote.

“I can’t explain how it feels to come back to your place and see that all the essential material things are gone. Everything that I invested in the past ten years […] is now in someone else’s hands.”

A Roland SH-101, PSI Audio a-21m speakers and a 2 Pioneer DJ CDJ-2000 Nexus 2s were mentioned in the extensive list of stolen products, alongside Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops.

The devastating list of stolen equipment is in his post below.

Discussing the emotional impact the robbery had upon him, the artist – real name is Juan Pablo Pfirter – added that he is still recovering financially from the pandemic and unable to replace the products himself. A GoFundMe page has since been launched, encouraging fans to help replace the stolen hardware.

“I’m still recovering from the difficulties of being a DJ/producer during the 2 years of the pandemic, which also led to not having my studio or home insured,” he explained in the post.

“Everyone that knows me knows that I invest all the money I make with my music back into my music which is my passion and I truly cannot live without it. … I dislike asking for donations but at this point, I really need and will appreciate any help.”

At the time of writing, the artist’s campaign has reached over £6,000 worth of donations from fans. Find the page on GoFundMe’s website.