IK Multimedia’s iLoud Precision X-Monitor lets you emulate over 20 speaker models

It also lets you adjust the specific frequency range of the monitors and gives a visual representation of the calibration progress.

Italian audio manufacturer IK Multimedia has launched X-Monitor, the software control application made for use with its iLoud Precision monitors, launched earlier this year.

IK Multimedia says that the iLoud Precision studio monitors are a “breakthrough in nearfield monitoring”. Using the MEMS measurement microphone that comes with the monitors, they can be calibrated to your room with built-in acoustic calibration, courtesy of Acoustic Room Correction System technology.

Now, with the accompanying X-Monitor software, iLoud Precision owners are given a visual representation of how this process works. It also provides step by step instructions for the speaker setup and details of the final results.

A Contour section of the software allows you to dive in and edit the specific frequency ranges and response curves of the speakers. These can be adjusted with or without ARC System technology and the settings will be saved for each time you use the monitors.

As well as displaying the results, the software lets users change the frequency and phase response of the speakers. There are four main voicings: the neutral Precision setting, Comfort for long sessions, High Frequency, and Wide Dispersion, which is a less-precise option useful for larger groups in a room.

In addition, this section offers presets that emulate over 20 classic studio monitor types such as Classic-31, Coaxial 3-way, Classic AMT 7 and Dn7, for example. You can also emulate and test your audio on hi-fi and multimedia speaker types such as bookshelf and floorstanding, or even bluetooth speakers and smartphone speakers. This is useful, the brand advises, for producers who might be working with multiple monitor models and want the audio to sound the same or to test audio on a range of sources – which inevitably throws the crucial ‘car speaker test’ out of the window.

X-Monitor is available to download for iLoud Precision users. You can find out more and buy the monitors and the software together for €899.99 at ikmultimedia.com.