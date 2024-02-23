logo
GForce unveils the streamlined OB-EZ plugin for just £24.99 (for now)

Featuring the majestic sound of the Oberheim OB-E in a compact, wallet-friendly package.

 
GForce OB-EZ

Image: GForce Software

GForce has unveiled the OB-EZ , a new plugin featuring the rich Oberheim 8-Voice sound of OB-E in a streamlined interface, ideal for fat-tone-loving producers looking to simplify their workflow.

According to GForce, the OB-EZ is far from a lite version of the acclaimed OB-E (check out our review of the soft synth) when it comes to sound.

On the contrary, the OB-EZ features the same OB-E engine under its hood. The 260 plus patches included in OB-EZ are designed to deliver the same fatness and punch as those found in the OB-E, with enhanced tweakability.

Users can easily fine-tune all the essentials such as cutoff, resonance, envelopes, tuning, portamento, delay, reverb and more. Additional features include a Vintage knob for adding variation, Panning Modes for wide soundscapes, Vibrato, a fully resizable UI, as well as CC MIDI Mapping.

There’s also a powerful new Preset Browser for you to get down and dirty with your next production. And for those who prefer to go full-Oberheim, GForce has included the ability to import OB-EZ user presets in OB-E (the feature will arrive in spring). The presets cover everything from polyphonic keys and mega octaphonic pads to powerful unison basses and recreations you’ve probably heard on countless hits.

“OB-EZ is the fastest path to Oberheim fatness!” says Oberheim veteran Marcus Ryle.

The OB-EZ is priced at £49.99 (excluding VAT) with an intro price of £24.99. The software will be free for all current and new OB-E owners. It runs as a VST, VST3, AU, and AAX plugin on macOS and Windows.

Learn more at GForce Software.

