Arturia launches KeyLab Essential 88 mk3, putting a “full piano range at the fingertips” of producers

This new controller offers a full piano range, and comes with a bunch of handy software to get you started.

Arturia has launched the KeyLab Essential 88 mk3 – the latest addition to its KeyLab Essentials range, following on from its 49- and 61-key models to offer a “full piano range” for producers and other music makers alike.

Described by the brand as “an intuitive, powerful, carefully crafted controller”, the KeyLab 88 mk3 enables users to control any DAW or MIDI hardware without the need for overly complex controls or a lengthy configuration process.

It hosts a full 88-note range, with a semi-weighted keyboard, and it easily integrates with Arturia’s Analog Lab Pro, Pigments, and V Collection.

New creative features on board for this new offering include a Scale Mode, Chord Mode, and an Arpeggiator. Users can also utilise custom DAW integration with the likes of FL Studio, Ableton, or Logic Pro, and Arturia also says more versatile presets are on board. Additionally, there’s easier controls and a streamlined interface.

So, what software is included?

Analog Lab V – a software instrument hub hosting 24 vintage instrument reproductions, including analogue and digital synths, acoustic pianos and electric pianos, organs, strings machines and samplers.

Ableton Live Lite – An introduction to Ableton Live, which lets you create, mix, and export your tracks. Over 800 instruments, drum racks, FX, and MIDI clips to explore are available here.

UVI Model D – Puts “the sound of the famous Steinway Model D grand piano at your fingertips”.

The Gentleman – Virtual instrument based on an upright piano from 1908 for vintage character.

Melodics – Provides instant access to lessons and tips on playing, performing, and production.

Loopcloud – A free 2-month Artist/Studio plan to this huge the Loopcloud sample library.

Find out more over at Arturia.