Party like it’s 2005 – Yamaha has just released a 5-disc CD player

Dust off your Britney Spears albums and dig out your Motorola flip phone to tell your mates the news – Yamaha has just released a 5-disc CD player, the CD-C603, which allows users to change discs while another is playing via a Play X Change feature.

The new product offers both the nostalgia of a classic multi-disc player, but also brings modern features found in other Yamaha electronics. It even has a full opening disc tray which reveals all five discs at the same time.

Onboard is Pure Direct, which is a popular feature included in Yamaha amplifiers and receivers. By pressing the button on the front panel or on the included remote control, it shuts down the digital audio output and turns off the display. This achieves the lowest possible noise interference and, therefore, the highest sound quality of the analogue audio output, according to the brand.

Two further design features found in single-disc Yamaha players today are also on offer – the Laser Pickup Floating Mechanism, which prevents operation from being affected by vibrations or movement, and the Intelligent Digital Servo, which offers a type of digital processing designed to detect and compensate for any signal, tracking or motor speed issues.

The CD-C603 can also deliver “high-quality” playback of music files such as MP3, WMA, AAC, WAV, and FLAC stored on USB memory devices via a USB port on the front panel.

Physical formats are continually rising in popularity exponentially – vinyl records have been remaining constantly high in sales across recent years, with even cassette tapes having reached a 20 year peak, with an annual figure of 195,000 sales for 2022.

Pricing is yet to be revealed for the CD-C603 in the UK and US (but it is currently retailing at AU$899). It also comes in black or silver. You can find out more over at Yamaha.