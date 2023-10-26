FL Studio 21.2 “major” update introduces Stem Separation and FL Cloud

The new FL Cloud library will be ever-growing, offering royalty-free Loops, Artist Packs and more.

Image-Line has today (25 October) launched a “major” FL Studio 21.2 update, which introduces new features for better creative flow.

Along with this latest launch comes the arrival of FL Cloud, a new service which offers access to a library of royalty-free loops, exclusive Artist Packs, unlimited AI-powered mastering, and music distribution to all major streaming platforms powered by DistroKid.

Included in the update is a Stem Separation feature (as we previously reported on when it was rumoured back in September) meaning users can now extract individual instrument and vocal tracks from any audio source within the DAW. A new Kepler vintage synthesiser and an enhanced coloured waveform feature have also arrived.

This new update is available now for free for existing FL Studio users. FL Cloud includes free features for all users, with additional features available through subscription. Subscribers can choose between paying $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually, and an introductory annual subscription price of $49.99 is currently running for a limited time only.

Any new or existing FL Studio user will also receive a free one-month FL Cloud Trial subscription. Users can also buy Credit Packs for subscription-free access to sounds not available as part of the free FL Cloud features.

“FL Studio is the central music production platform for millions of music makers. With the introduction of FL Cloud we want to provide them with everything they need to create and share their music, all deeply integrated into the beloved FL Studio workflow,” says Constantin Koehncke, CEO of Image-Line.

“Our mission is to make music production accessible, productive, and fun, and we will continue to add tools and features to help our users achieve their creative goals. Importantly, cloud-based features do not affect our core promise of outright purchase of FL Studio with Lifetime Free Updates or our commitment to providing new features to FL Studio itself. With FL Cloud, all users benefit from free features, a generous introductory offer, and extremely competitive pricing.”

Matthew Ogle, Chief Product Officer at DistroKid also adds, “We are always looking for new ways to make it easier for artists to release their music. Having DistroKid integrated into artists’ workflow within FL Studio, and giving them the option to upload music to streaming services directly from their DAW, provides the kind of seamless experience that we always strive for at DistroKid.”

Find out more over at FL Studio.