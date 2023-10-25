The PolyPulse is a new “unconventional standalone performance workstation”

Asides from its sturdy, cool design, it offers five channels, each sporting its own algorithmic sequencer and a polyphonic sound engine.

Lambda Synthetics, a newly formed Dutch music tech brand based out of Utrecht, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new algorithmic performance workstation called PolyPulse.

With this, Lambda aims to bring together the “playfulness and performability of physical instruments” with the “precision and sonic detail of digital music production techniques”.

It offers five tracks, each equipped with an algorithmic sequencer and a polyphonic sound engine. You can use it to create evolving rhythms and melodies while using touchpads to seamlessly morph between presets, achieving expressive sound and texture changes.

With four audio inputs and eight outputs, the PolyPulse also supports flexible audio routing. It can be synchronised to other devices through various ways, including MIDI, with the help of sample-accurate clock signals.

It includes multiple sound engines such as analogue-style drum kits, sampler, and synthesis methods, and a range of audio effects like modulation, compression, and filtering.

The PolyPulse has a sturdy metal casing, along with a user-friendly interface with encoders and touchpads, and a powerful processor. There are also high-quality audio I/O, trigger connections, MIDI compatibility, and Ethernet connectivity for file management and updates.

It’s not the only piece of music tech to have appeared on Kickstarter recently. In October, Donner revealed a campaign raising funds for MEDO, a portable sampler, synthesizer, looper, MIDI controller, and speaker that can be operated in the palm of your hand.

In April, another funky-looking workstation was launched – the Polyend Tracker Mini. Following the original Polyend Tracker, this smaller version offers improved storage, signal pathways, and hardware options. Notable differences include the absence of FM radio and endless encoders, yet the Mini remains a reliable tool for beatmakers with eight hours of battery-powered operation.

The Kickstarter campaign started on 23 October and will run for 30 days. When funded, the PolyPulse will ship in September 2024. There are five ‘super early bird’ units available to pre-order for €1799 each, five ‘early bird’ units for €1899 each, with 40 available at the normal price of €1999.

Head to the product’s Kickstarter page for more information.