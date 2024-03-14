logo
Fortnite players can now rock out with an iconic Fender Stratocaster or Precision Bass in-game

Both guitars are available in-game in a range of colours.

 
The Fortnite Fender Precision Bass in Buttercream

Image: Fender / Epic Games

Fender and Epic Games have joined forces, bringing the iconic Fender Stratocaster guitar and Precision Bass to Fortnite.

The guitars are now available in a range of finishes from the Item Shop. Players can equip these digital instruments in Fortnite Festival – Epic Games’ brand-new music game  – as well in the classic Battle Royale.

“Over the years, through numerous live in-game performances to music video debuts, Epic has shown that Fortnite and music go hand in hand,” a press release on the launch says. “The latest partnership with Fender further solidifies the game’s commitment to working with the most established and forward-thinking brands in music.”

Users can now play the guitars alongside their friends to popular songs in Fortnite Festival’s Main Stage, or create their own unique mix in Fortnite Festival’s Jam Stage and in Battle Royale. The Fender Stratocaster is available in Black, Fiesta Red and Lake Placid Blue finishes, with the Precision Bass arriving in Black, Buttercream and Tidepool.

Fortnite Festival launched in December last year, and lets players play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage along to chart-topping music, all available for free within Fortnite.

Take a look at the Strat in-game below:

Epic Games isn’t the only company bringing music into the world of gaming. Roblox has also been hosting a range of music performances and events in its metaverse over the last few years, from the likes of PinkPantheress and Paris Hilton.

And who knows, as Epic Games is continually developing its “commitment” to working with large music brands, maybe can hope for a brand collaboration on a synth or two in Fortnite Festival in the future.

Find out more about Fortnite, and view the full real-life product range from Fender.

