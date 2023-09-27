Moog Music shares statement following layoffs and teases new products: “In Asheville, we will continue to design, innovate, and manufacture”

“We made the difficult decision to adjust the size of our assembly team to better match our new approach”

American synth designer Moog Music has assured fans and customers in a statement that its “headquarters will remain in Asheville,” despite some manufacturing tasks reportedly being undertaken in Taiwan. The company adds that its “newest innovative products” will be shared in early 2024.

READ MORE: How Moog’s Minimoog Model D became a massive miniature icon

Earlier this week, huge news erupted from the Moog Music camp in Asheville, North Carolina: the revered synthesizer company allegedly laid off over 30 Asheville team members. In addition, the InMusic-owned company is said to be using a manufacturing plant in Taiwan to produce its synthesizers. Today (27 Sept), the brand says its HQ will remain in Asheville – with manufacturing support coming from overseas.

“We want to thank everyone who has reached out over the last several days to check in on us,” the statement reads. “As you probably know, it’s been a very hectic time at Moog. We’re making certain changes to ensure our long-term financial health and continued innovation and would like to share important and accurate information with you.

“First, our headquarters will remain in Asheville where we will continue to design, innovate, and manufacture instruments of the highest standard, such as [the] Moog One, Minimoog Model D, legacy modular [gear], and our newest innovative products, the first of which you will see early next year.

“We are also asking some of our overseas partners who we’ve worked with for years to help finish assembly on some products. This hybrid approach will allow us to get on strong financial footing and continue designing, building, and delivering quality musical instruments for years to come.

“Last week, we made the difficult decision to adjust the size of our assembly team to better match our new approach. While this transition was challenging for everyone, substantial support, benefits, and healthcare was provided to those affected, easing their journey to new opportunities.

“We are looking forward to getting past this painful phase with renewed energy and enthusiasm. We believe the brightest days for Moog Music lie ahead and are excited about our vision for the future.

“Thank you for your continued trust and belief in Moog Music.”

This is a developing story.

Read more music technology and insutry news.