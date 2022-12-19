Pro-Ject teams up with Fred Perry and unveils its most fashionable record player yet

The turntable comes in three colourways – all inspired by the brand’s classic shirts.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems has paired with men’s fashion brand Fred Perry to unveil a suave addition to its long line of record players — introducing the Fred Perry X Pro-Ject turntable.

Announced today (19 December), the partnership marks the first collaboration that Pro-Ject has had with the fashion label and aims to deliver the most stylish record player currently on the market.

Taking inspiration from two of the Pro-Ject’s most popular pre-existing designs, the unit is somewhat of a hybrid between the Essential III model and the Debut Carbon EVO, and now comes in a range of different colours.

A built-in adjustable phono pre-amp and pre-set aluminium tonearm all come as standard on the unit, as well as a pre-installed Ortofon OM 10 cartridge fitted with an elliptical diamond stylus. Speed adjustments are also on offer, with the turntable allowing users to listen to records at both 33 and 45 RPM.

Drawing inspiration from Fred Perry’s signature polo shirt designs, customers can choose from a trio of colours and opt for the style that suits their decor best. Here, a black/champagne design is offered, alongside a maroon/white/ice colourway and the white/ice/navy palette.

In addition, the acrylic platter mats on the new launches also take inspiration from the iconic shirt design — proudly sporting the famous Fred Perry Laurel wreath logo.

While this is Pro-Ject’s first turntable released alongside the clothing designer, the manufacturer has never been one to shy away from collaborations in the past.

Previously, a range of artist-designed models have been showcased and are still available on the brand’s website. These feature collaborations with some of the biggest names in music such as George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Metallica.

Priced at £450, the Fred Perry x Pro-Ject Record Deck is available now on Fred Perry’s website.