Brian Eno’s new £20,000 LED turntable has LEDs which change colour at random

Ambient legend and visual artist Brian Eno has launched the Turntable II, the second iteration of his signature colour-changing neon record player.

As with the original release that debuted in 2021, Eno’s latest turntable is a collaboration with London’s Paul Stolper Gallery and is limited to just 150 units across the globe.

The record player, which comprises a round platter and base, is able to change colours “independently”, offering “seamless phasing” through a combination of “generative ‘colourscapes’”. In addition, the pattern of lights – the speed at which they change and how they change – are programmed to do so randomly and slowly. Bask in the mesmerising hues of pink, blue, orange, and green as the LED lights shine through the acrylic body of the device.

“It’s the softness of these colours and the way they merge with each other that is so seductive,” Eno says in a statement [via Fad Magazine]. “When it doesn’t have to do anything in particular, like play a record, it is a sculpture.”

Specs wise, the Turntable II plays both 33 and 45rpm vinyl, and sports a white 8.6” Pro-Ject aluminium tonearm, Ortofon 2M cartridge, high precision stainless steel bearing block, and an electronic speed switch.

At $25,000/£20,000 (excluding VAT), the Turntable II is as swanky as they come. Each unit will also feature a signature from Eno and an edition number engraved into the side of its base.

The Turntable II is currently on display at Paul Stolper Gallery until 9 March 2024.

Learn more at the Paul Stolper website.