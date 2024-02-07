“They’re making the new stuff – that’s how culture starts,” the Grammy-winning producer says, following Universal Music Group’s recent fallout with TikTok.

Skrillex has shared his thoughts on TikTok, and what’s next for artists following the recent news that Universal Music Group pulled all of it’s music from the platform.

Speaking to Complex at The Grammys on Sunday, the American producer and DJ was asked about what’s next for the popular video sharing app, which often has a hand in skyrocketing emerging artists to success.

“It’s always gonna be what’s accessible to the kids, because they’re making the new stuff, and whatever’s easiest – that’s how culture starts,” he says.

“SoundCloud was just there because it was easy for people to use. That’s what’s changing music right now. The landscape is kids making stuff and it blowing up and you don’t know where it’s from, and it just sounds crazy.”

It’s unknown what’s next for TikTok after UMG made the major decision to remove all of its music from the platform. The move followed a fiery letter in which it accused TikTok of attempting to “bully” the record label into “accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of its exponential growth”.

Considering that UMG represents some of the biggest artists on the planet, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and BTS, the move is likely to have a direct impact on TikTok user satisfaction.

Not to mention that many artists, like Grammy-nominated Noah Kahan, are sharing their concern about the fact that they can no longer share new music on the app that made them famous.

“I won’t be able to promote my music on TikTok anymore,” the singer recently on the app. I’ll probably be OK, right? I’ll probably land on my feet, right? Right?”

Responding to UMG’s announcement, TikTok says that “It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put its own greed above the interests of its artists and songwriters.”

“Despite Universal’s false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent,” said the company.