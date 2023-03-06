Behringer introduces Toro, its recreation of the Moog Taurus bass synth

Behringer has shown off another upcoming synth, the Toro, which is based on the Moog Taurus bass monosynth from the 1970s.

The desktop synth features a similar form and layout to the Taurus, bull imagery included.

According to a description from Behringer (from the Toro demo video on YouTube), the synth has a pure analogue signal path with two VCOs capable of delivering tones in five octaves, from “ground-shaking basses, to searing leads.”

“Fitted with all the same classic parameter controls found on the historic model, Toro also fully delivers the same iconic sounds but all with modern-day reliability and connectivity – all in a form-factor that fits within modern-day setups thanks to being desktop, rack-mount, and fully Eurorack compatible.”

Modern connectivity options come in the form of MIDI compatibility with 3rd party controllers, and a 12V power draw. The unit is expected to sell at $349 – stay tuned for when and how you’ll be able to order one.

Toro is one of many synths – along with a brand-new DAW – which the brand has announced to be in the works. Most recently, Behringer gave updates on its MoogerFooger clone and its JT-2 Jupiter recreation.