Behringer introduces Toro, its recreation of the Moog Taurus bass synth

The bass monosynth is expected to sell at $349.

 
Behringer has shown off another upcoming synth, the Toro, which is based on the Moog Taurus bass monosynth from the 1970s.

The desktop synth features a similar form and layout to the Taurus, bull imagery included.

According to a description from Behringer (from the Toro demo video on YouTube), the synth has a pure analogue signal path with two VCOs capable of delivering tones in five octaves, from “ground-shaking basses, to searing leads.”

“Fitted with all the same classic parameter controls found on the historic model, Toro also fully delivers the same iconic sounds but all with modern-day reliability and connectivity – all in a form-factor that fits within modern-day setups thanks to being desktop, rack-mount, and fully Eurorack compatible.”

Modern connectivity options come in the form of MIDI compatibility with 3rd party controllers, and a 12V power draw. The unit is expected to sell at $349 – stay tuned for when and how you’ll be able to order one.

Toro is one of many synths – along with a brand-new DAW – which the brand has announced to be in the works. Most recently, Behringer gave updates on its MoogerFooger clone and its JT-2 Jupiter recreation.

