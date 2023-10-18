Behringer announces that its VCS3 replica is ready for beta testing

“We know this synth has taken much longer than we thought, but we’re sure the wait is worth it. Thanks for all your patience and support.”

Behringer has shared that its replica of the EMS VCS3 synthesiser is currently entering its beta testing phase before manufacturing commences.

The brand had previously shared that “mechanical challenges” within the pin matrix caused a slight delay in its production.

Writing on Facebook, the budget gear brand shared: �“We’d like to give you some exciting updates about our VCS3. In our previous update we shared our mechanical challenges with the pin matrix, which have now been resolved. We’re very pleased to report that it has passed a stringent 100,000 lifecycle test.

“We’re now shipping units to our beta testers for final testing and comparison with the original synthesiser. Once passed, we will start manufacturing. We know this synth has taken much longer than we thought, but we’re sure the wait is worth it. Thanks for all your patience and support.”

Original versions of the EMS VCS3, which launched in 1969, are retailing online for over £20,000. The classic synth was one of the first portable commercially available synthesisers, and its small wooden case (as opposed to a large cabinet, typically used to house other popular synths at that time) made it much easier to move around.

Last year (2022), Behringer unveiled its AKS Mini Soul synth – a compact, scaled-down version of the EMS VCS3. At the time of posting, Behringer said that this mini offering came with the “exact same” oscillators, filters and other inner workings as the classic synth.

However, the VCS3’s famous 16×16 pin modulation matrix was missing from the mini synth, presumably due to size restrictions. This should now be present in the larger, full-scale replica. The final version of the AKS Mini was unveiled in January of 2023, and it was given a price of $99.

Details on pricing are yet to be revealed the Behringer VCS3. In the meantime, you can view all of its latest products via Behringer.