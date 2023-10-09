Moog CEO “reached out to Uli Behringer” to try and sell company, Behringer claims

It comes after accusations made in Jordan’s recent YouTube video on Behringer and Moog.

Behringer has responded after producer, music tech journalist and creator Benn Jordan in a recent video, sharing that the CEO of Moog reached out to try and sell the company to it.

In the video, Jordan explores Moog’s acquisition by InMusic earlier this year, and also looks at recent claims made by Behringer that a number of publications and influencers no longer support the company for reasons including not paying for ads and not providing free products for reviews.

“One of the reasons I haven’t featured any Behringer products on this channel,” Jordan says, “Is because the company has sued people for criticising the company.”

In a Facebook post today (9 October) Behringer said, “Usually we ignore such inflammatory videos. However, we have decided to respond this time,” before going on to give their side of the story.

The post explains that, while Moog CEO Mike Adams offered to sell Moog to Behringer, the company declined due to differences in business models.

Oberheim, It continues, “Blaming us for Moog’s struggles is as reasonable as blaming Yamaha for the bankruptcy of Sequential ARP and Moog in the 1980s when the DX7 and other digital synths were introduced to the market,” before wishing Moog “all the best” and saying that the brand has a “great future”.

Jordan then responded on Twitter , accusing Behringer of lying “multiple times” on its Facebook page.

I spoke to a LOT of people and heard absolutely nothing of this.

Given that @Behringer has outright lied on their Facebook page multiple times (as recently as a few weeks ago with Loopop , influencers, “not for profit”, etc). Can you DM me or possibly corroborate this @MoogMike? pic.twitter.com/fKbLhfPudc

— Benn Jordan (@bennjordan) October 9, 2023

Behringer has since shared “proof of correspondence” on its Facebook group, revealing an image of an email exchange between Uli Behringer and Mike Adams.

Meanwhile, Behringer reportedly has over 50 synths in development as of 2023, with seemingly no plans to slow down.