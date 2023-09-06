AudioSourceRE’s DRUMLESS lets you extract drums in real-time from any recording

The plugin works in any major DAW and lets you extract drums from “any audio track”

A new AI-powered plugin by AudioSourceRE, DRUMLESS, has been launched. It lets you separate drums from “any audio track”, says the brand.

The plugin offers high-quality separation, letting you “effortlessly” rebalance or completely isolate drum tracks from their existing recordings. This way, you can extract standalone drum tracks of exceptional quality from even the most busy recordings and use them in your own projects.

AI technology allows for real-time extraction of drum tracks from mixed audio. It identifies and eliminates instrumental bleed from drum tracks, enhancing audio quality.

DRUMLESS is designed for DJs, remixers and drummers who are hoping to extract their favourite beats from any recording, whether it’s to quickly sample a slick drum loop or play along to a drum pattern to practice. The developer also says mixing engineers can use the plugin to remix a track without the original stems.

The DRUMLESS plugin is compatible with popular DAWs like Pro Tools, Logic Pro X, and Cubase, guaranteeing a seamless cross-platform experience.

Stem separation is an in-demand feature for producers and DJs right now. In August, Serato launched the second iteration of its tool, Serato Sample 2.0, bringing stem separation technology as a plugin for your DAW for the first time.

It’s not just producers that now have simplified, quicker ways of extracting drums from recordings. Serato Stems was launched in October 2022, a feature that lets DJs isolate different elements of a song, with the brand saying it will “change DJing forever”.

This month, it looks as though Image-Line is looking to follow suit from Serato. A new video uploaded by a user teasing the upcoming FL Studio 21.2, shows an ‘extract stems from sample’ option, with options to extract ‘drums’ as well as bass and vocals.

It costs $99 and is downloadable from www.audiosourcere.com.