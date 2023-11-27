Cyber Monday 2023: Arturia’s V Collection 9 is 50% off

Now just $299 until 5 December, the 33-strong instrument bundle includes emulations of classics such as the ARP 2600 and the Roland Juno.

Arturia has made its flagship plugin bundle, V Collection 9, half-price for a limited time.

The discount is available on Plugin Boutique (click the link) as part of Arturia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale season, and will remain at $299 until 5 December 2023.

V Collection 9, launched in May 2022, is a 33-strong bundle of vintage synthesizer and keyboard instrument emulations, now with more cutting-edge, modern instruments added, such as its Augmented Strings and Augmented Voices.

The ninth edition includes rebuilt classics like the CS-80 V and Prophet synths, and emulations of the ARP 2600, the Buchla Easel and the Roland Juno. There are new additions too, such as the Korg MS-20 V and SQ80 V.

Overall, the V Collection 9 has 14,000 presets to play with, making it a one-stop shop for producers. In MusicTech’s own V Collection 9 review in August 2022, we praised this “astonishingly wide” instrument catalogue, writing that it strikes a “fantastic balance between faithful replication and stretching functionality through software”

“The simple pursuit of fidelity and editability in DAWs is all but over,” we write in our review of the instrument bundle. “Today, developers must think laterally and embrace the sonic character of analogue warmth, lossy digital formats and hybrid synthetic sounds as creative tools.

“These instruments feel less like attempts to replace their iconic hardware predecessors than unbridled celebrations of them, quirks and all. And where they represent original architecture, it’s with an explorative approach that seeks out novel ways to work with sound in a software environment. Arturia has met the market’s challenges with creativity and finesse and, by the looks of things, they’re far from finished.”

Arturia’s big sale also includes discounts on its effects collection, FX Collection 4, and two of its software instruments, Pigments and Analog Pro. It runs until 5 December 2023.

Find out more via Arturia.