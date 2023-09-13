iPhone 15’s USB-C lets you finally use music gear on iOS without an adapter

Apple’s event last night revealed the new iPhone models, the second generation of AirPods Pro and a new Apple Watch

Apple has launched its new iPhone 15 models, from the iPhone 15 up to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The smartphone swaps out the Lightning port and introduces a USB-C port for the first time, catering for more powerful and easier music tech setups.

With a USB-C port, iPhone 15 users will now be able to connect external music gear such as MIDI controllers and audio interfaces without the need for an adapter. MusicTech can confirm that any accessory that requires up to 4.5W of power output will be supported – this includes most external hard drives and headphones, for example. Any accessory that requires more power will need its own power supply. External products won’t require an authenticator chip or an MFi program certification.

The new iPhone Pro and Pro Max will now also cater for USB-3 connection, but that’s only with a USB-3 cord, according to the brand. USB-3 is a type of data transfer technology that provides quicker and more efficient data exchange, making it suitable for high-speed file transfers or connecting to external hard drives or music equipment.

The switch to a USB-C port was, in fact, not entirely a move Apple chose to make. In 2022, it was revealed that the next edition of the smartphone would have to adopt a USB-C port to align with new EU regulations that require all smartphones sold after autumn 2024 to use USB-C.

The iPhone 15 will also feature, as with previous models, the A17 Pro chip. Designed internally by Apple, this will have a six-core central processing unit and a six-core graphics processing unit, allowing for enhanced graphics performance.

The second generation of AirPods Pro was also revealed at the event, along with a new USB-C compatible charging case. The wireless headphones offer 20-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio with minimal latency when paired with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset set to debut in early 2024.

Vision Pro, Apple’s futuristic augmented reality headset, was announced in June at the brand’s annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference. At that event, we also got to see the new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro and Mac Studio, and learn new features such as Adaptive Audio in AirPods.

Find out more at apple.com.