Logic Pro and GarageBand users: Cory Wong just launched a sample and loop-loaded Producer Pack – and you can get it for free now

This pack contains over 400 loops, three drum kits, and a Live Loops grid which lets users jam with content provided by Wong himself.

Apple has released a Producer Pack in collaboration with Cory Wong for both GarageBand and Logic Pro – and it’s available now for free.

The pack, curated with help from the Vulfpeck guitarist and producer, is available via all iOS versions of both softwares and is coming soon with an update for the Mac versions.

“Some of the goals that I had for this pack are really showcasing how I think about rhythm section parts fitting together, and not just the arrangement of those instruments together but how those things can be sections in different songs,” he says.

“If creating music is intimidating to you, I would encourage you to just try putting things together. Just allow yourself to look at it as having fun. If it sounds good to you, then it’s good.”

He adds, “There are so many tools available to you, not just in this producer pack itself, but also just the effects that you can add to the loops that I made.”

In other Apple news, the world’s first spatial and 3D AI DAW is coming soon to Apple Vision Pro. Immersive audio DAW developer Hit’n’Mix has announced that a dedicated version of its RipX spatial audio DAW will be launching for the new tool.

The DAW will offer integrated MIDI and audio functionality, advanced stem/instrument separation capabilities, direct customisation from AI Music Generators, and intuitive note-based editing with colour-coded visuals.

“One of our aims in recent years has been to not only create an AI DAW that simplifies and de-clutters the music-making experience but to also innovate within the fledgling virtual music-making space,” says Martin DAW, Hit’n’Mix CEO.

“So, whilst we are delighted that RipX DAW is gaining recognition as the best and only AI DAW of its kind, we are excited to announce that soon, with Apple Vision Pro, RipX DAW will also offer a completely new, interactive, compositional experience, giving users much more freedom to view and create music in their chosen surroundings – all utilising our unique, note-based Rip audio format.”