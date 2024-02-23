You can now get Apple Music’s Replay feature monthly instead of annually

Christmas has come early for Apple Music listeners, literally. You can now view your Replay insights every single month.

Apple Music is offering its users the ability to upgrade its Replay feature to a monthly version rather than its current annual year-in-review summary.

To access the monthly version of Replay, users must stream enough music to “qualify” for both versions. Though it seems no details on exactly how much streaming is required for this.

Replay’s annual review launched three years after Spotify’s Wrapped feature, and it of course offers an overview of your listening habits including your top songs, artists, and albums just the same. Apple has confirmed to Music Business Worldwide that the monthly version provides listeners with a “more detailed and personalised look” into their habits.

“The Replay mix that users already know and love also becomes available today for the 2024 calendar year. Users must listen to enough music to qualify for both the monthly insights and the yearly playlist,” says the brand.

Apple Music isn’t the only streaming platform to make its end of year summary more regularly available. YouTube Music also launched seasonal recaps back in 2022.

Earlier this year, Apple Music also announced that it would pay artists a royalty rate of up to 10 percent higher for tracks that are available in Spatial Audio format. It said, “This change is not only meant to reward higher quality content, but also to ensure that artists are being compensated for the time and investment they put into mixing in Spatial.”

Spatial audio became available on Apple Music back in 2021 at no extra cost for subscribers. The format is supported by technology from Dolby Atmos, and intends to replicate the immersive in-person music experiences.

To access the monthly version of Replay, users can head to Apple Music Replay and sign in with their Apple ID.

Find out more via Apple Support.

In other news, Apple is facing a €500m fine from the European Commission over App Store practices limiting competition in the streaming marketplace. The fine – if issued – will be the first Apple has received from the EU.