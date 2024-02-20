The world’s first spatial and 3D AI DAW is coming to Apple Vision Pro

The Vision Pro version of Hit’n’Mix’s award-winning RipX DAW lets you walk through your immersive audio project, taking it out of the box – literally.

Immersive audio DAW developer Hit’n’Mix has announced the forthcoming release of an Apple Vision Pro-dedicated version of its RipX spatial audio DAW and, to be frank, it looks bloody awesome.

The innovative Vision Pro app, created especially for the recently launched augmented reality headset, gives you a 3D DAW that you can operate with hand gestures, removing the need for a mouse or keyboard.

In RipX DAW, distance plays a crucial role in creating an immersive music-making experience. Instruments are presented in a fully editable note format – no waveforms –, distinguished by their spatial placement, allowing users to interact with different elements based on their distance. According to Hit’n’Mix, you can walk around and interact with the melody while it plays through you, just like it’s really there.

Martin DAW, Hit’n’Mix CEO and the creator of RipX DAW, says in a press release: “One of our aims in recent years has been to not only create an AI DAW that simplifies and de-clutters the music-making experience but to also innovate within the fledgling virtual music-making space.

“So, whilst we are delighted that RipX DAW is gaining recognition as the best and only AI DAW of its kind, we are excited to announce that soon, with Apple Vision Pro, RipX DAW will also offer a completely new, interactive, compositional experience, giving users much more freedom to view and create music in their chosen surroundings – all utilising our unique, note-based Rip audio format.”

The DAW will also offer integrated MIDI and audio functionality, advanced stem/instrument separation capabilities, direct customisation from AI Music Generators, and intuitive note-based editing with color-coded visuals.

You can also import background images to enhance the creative environment of the DAW, making it a more immersive, exciting music-making experience.

RipX DAW for Vision Pro has no confirmed launch date yet. Find out more at Hit’n’Mix.