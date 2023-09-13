Make way for the Maximus, Analogue Solutions’ follow-up to the Colossus

First came the Colossus, now Analogue Solutions takes it the max with the Maximus, a semi-modular 8-voice polyphonic analogue synthesizer

Analogue Solutions has launched the Maximus AS300, a semi-modular 8-voice polyphonic analogue synthesizer.

The Britis company, which recently announced the Ample, has been busy of late. The Maximus lives up to its name, being a 100 per cent analogue synthesizer tower with a vintage feel.

It has eight individual voices of polyphony, but each one needs to be set manually and individually. Each of the eight voices is formed of two multi-wave VCOs with a sub-oscillator, a white noise generator, and various cross-mod controls. With the Maximus, you’ll also get two ASDR envelopes and a 16-step/modulation loop sequencer for each voice.

Meanwhile, the master section contains a classic LFO, an LFO with delay, and a VC LFO, an 8-channel stereo mixer, two real spring reverbs, a master control knob, a poly MIDI to CV converter, four key modes, two MIDI sync modes, and one multiple.

In terms of appearance, there are two front panels each with four voices, and they sit in a metal cabinet with birch ply real wood. You can also buy a keyboard, the AS 400, which features 61 weighted and velocity-sensitive keys with aftertouch, and a 64-pad touch controller. However, the synth still works well without it.

The Maximus fittingly follows the Colossus synth, a huge £25,000 12-voice unit that was launched by Analogue Solutions in 2019.

The Maximus synth is being built in small batches, and the first batch is currently available to order. The introductory launch price is £19,900, which will rise to £22,500 from the second batch onwards. If you’d also like the optional AS400 keyboard, it will set you back £1,800, rising to £1,900 from the second batch onwards. The synthesizer will ship 2-6 weeks after ordering.

For more information on the Maximus, you can head to analoguesolutions.com. You can also watch the synth in action at Synthfest UK on 7 October.