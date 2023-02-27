Analogue Solutions’s ‘Slim’ version of the epic Colossus synth is now available

Analogue Solutions has finally unveiled a significantly lighter and (slightly) more affordable version of the infamous Colossus Synth, the AS200 Colossus Slim, 10 months after dropping the Colossus Double.

The AS200 Colossus Slim was first teased in March 2022, but is now available to order for a whopping £23,500. The synth is 50 per cent smaller than the original, thanks to the ‘table’ part of the synth, with four-pin matrices, joysticks and the touch keyboard, being omitted.

Analogue Solutions calls this “ideal for those with a little less spare studio space, or perhaps with very restricted access for installation.”

Despite the shrink, the engine remains identical. It’s fully analogue with 12 oscillators, eight filters, four ASR envelopes, two ring modulators, 12 VCAs, six mixers and a lot more. The AS200 Colossus Slim also has two independent pin matrices for patching, allowing for a freely designed signal path.

It also hosts a two-channel LCD oscilloscope instead of a CRT device and, just like its big brother, there are no MIDI capabilities.

You can see the Colossal Slim in action below:

This comes 10 months after Analogue Solutions dropped the mammoth Colossus Double, which is a Colossus with a Colossus Slim on top. Though for £50,000 it might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Among the artists who are blessed enough to have such a behemoth synthesizer in their studio is superstar producer deadmau5. He spoke about the Colossus in September 2022, saying: “I really, really love my Colossus these days, which is a kind of an EMS Synthi 100 clone. Which was like a big old archaic synth, and nearly impossible to get in good condition. This guy Andrew at Analogue Solutions makes these clones of it. Obviously, they’re huge, they’re massive, they take up the whole fucking island in my studio.

“It’s got 16 oscillators – you can’t go wrong there. Of course, I’m only really using like four or five in most cases, I have yet to max the thing out, but it’s a really good canvas for me to start creating simple patches and stuff like that.”

Speaking on the AS200 Colossus Slim, Analogue solutions says: “There are no gimmicks – this is pure synthesiser. A huge sound enclosed in a solid metal case wrapped in solid hardwood. No expense has been spared to bring this incredible machine to life.

“Synthesisers like this only come around once in a decade, or possibly a generation.”

For more information, you can head to colossus-synth.com.