Analogue Solutions’ new Ample synthesizer is as analogue as it gets

UK synthmaker Analogue Solutions has unveiled Ample, a new desktop monophonic analogue synthesizer that’s said to combine “the best elements” of the brand’s recent releases.

Within the Ample’s compact body are the sound elements of Fusebox, the jack patch points of Concussor Eurorack, the patch pin matrix of Vostok, the echo from Dr.Strangelove and the sequencer and CV touchpads of Generator.

“It shares all this yet still has its own sound!” The brand describes the synth.

AS also notes that unlike “other so-called analogue synths”, Ample is as analogue as it comes: Aside from the MIDI chip (which has to be digital), everything else is totally analogue using real transistors and op-amps. There are no CPU-stabilised and quantised circuits, no DCOs, no digital LFOs and no digital EGs. Ample’s circuitry is also based on designs dating back to the mid-1970s, which lends the device a “genuine old sound.”

True to its name, the synth boasts three analogue oscillators, a single dedicated LFO with a triangle wave output, a four-pole, 24dB/octave low pass filter, two envelopes with traditional ADSR settings, and a whole lot more. Users can even use Ample as an effects processor.

As AS explains, “We have given this synth a large and diverse number of controls, that along side the patch sockets, will give even the best and experienced synthesist endless possibilities.”

Priced at £1999, Ample is currently available for immediate shipping in an extremely limited run. However, fans can look forward to a wider release “coming to selected dealers soon.”

Check out a walkthrough of the Ample synth below.

Learn more at Analogue Solutions.